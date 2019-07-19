S.C. led nation in hot-car deaths in 2018, researchers say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More children died in hot cars in South Carolina last year than any other state in 2018, according to Kidsandcars.org, a national non-profit dedicated to preventing child deaths in cars.
The organization said 52 children ages 14 and younger died in 2018. Six of them were in South Carolina. The latest numbers show a statewide and nationwide spike.
The national average for these deaths is 38, according to KidsandCars.org, and is only one child a year in South Carolina since 1989.
"This is a preventable illness, a preventable accident," said Dr. Robert Hubbird, a pediatric intensivist at Prisma Health.
Hubbird said forgetfulness is one of the leading causes of hot-car deaths and this should be treated similar to making sure they are wearing seatbelts or pool safety.
“Hot car tragedies continue to happen at an alarming rate because nobody believes that this could happen to them,” said KidsandCars.org director Amber Rollins.
Cars without air conditioning feel hotter and faster. In 10 minutes, a car can get 20 degrees hotter when it is over 90 degrees outside. When stuck in those conditions, bodies are unable to use sweat to cool internal temperature. Over 108 degrees, doctors said crucial bodily functions stop working.
Experts said even close calls can have lasting consequences.
"If they survive, they may have permanent organ damage. They may have lung issues, liver issues, GI tract issues," Hubbird said. "It can be pretty horrific."
To prevent this from happening, doctors recommend creating reminders that your child may be in the seat behind you. Specifically, leaving your cell phone in the back seat or putting a teddy bear in the front seat when you have your child with you.
There has been one hot-car death in South Carolina so far this year.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.