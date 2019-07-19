Namesake of UofSC business school says search for president should be restarted

FILE - This March 24, 2011 file photo shows Darla Moore speaking to students at the University of South Carolina, in Columbia, S.C. For the first time in it's 80-year history, Augusta National Golf Club has female members. The home of the Masters, under increasing criticism the last decade because of its all-male membership, invited former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and South Carolina financier Moore to become the first women in green jackets when the club opens for a new season in October. (AP Photo/Brett Flashnick) (Source: Brett Flashnick)
By Emery Glover | July 18, 2019 at 9:29 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 9:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the eve of the University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees meeting to possibly determine the institute’s next president, the school’s largest donors is making one last plea to the Board of Trustees not to politicize the selection process to find the successor for Dr. Harris Pastides.

Darla Moore sent a letter to board chairman John von Lehe regarding the presidential selection process.

“As the largest donor to the university and the namesake of one of the largest schools with a broad national reputation, I’m making a final appeal to the Board to reject the rank political influence in selecting the next President,” Moore wrote. “Notwithstanding the political nature of the Board, the university is an institution of higher learning and the surest way to extinguish its integrity is to politicize it.”

Moore went on to note that “not one constituency of the university is in favor of the current process including donors who are the lifeblood of the university’s future.” In her letter, Moore recommended the board begin the process again to find “a qualified candidate without the current controversy.”

On July 9, Gov. Henry McMaster requested a vote from the Board of Trustees for Lt. General Robert Caslen. However, the meeting scheduled for July 12 was cancelled after a court order deemed the board did not have proper notice to hold the meeting.

The letter from Moore comes two days after trustee Chuck Allen penned a statement officially ending his support of candidate Lt. General Robert Caslen.

One day later, a UofSC alum wrote a letter to the student newspaper threatening to stop donating to the school.

The board is scheduled to meet Friday at 10 a.m.

