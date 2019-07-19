Moped driver dies in collision with vehicle in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a crash between a vehicle and a moped on Thursday, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
Officials said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at North Guignard Drive and Oxford Street.
The moped driver who died in the crash has not been identified at this time.
Officials said an autopsy will be performed on Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.
The collision is currently being investigated by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office and the Sumter Police Department
