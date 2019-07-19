‘It means more than words can ever say’: Elgin Lights operator announces Christmas in July event to benefit Camp Cole

But to begin the build, Carter said they need about a half a million more in funding. They want to hit the $6 million mark before they break ground. That's when Towns decided to host the first-ever Christmas in July from the 26th to the 28th. Families can enjoy the museums, live music, and the food just like during Christmas. A donation is appreciated but never required. Each dollar will go towards sending kids to camp in both Cole's honor and in his name.