House fire on Lilton Road leaves one dead

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner has identified the person who died in a house fire on Lilton Road late Thursday night.
Shari Samuels died early Friday morning after being trapped in a house fire at 301 Lilton Road in Winnsboro. An autopsy indicated that Samuels died due to carbon monoxide toxins from smoke inhalation.
Columbia Fire arrived on the scene after 12:30 a.m. Friday to find the home engulfed in flames. Four occupants made it out of the home safely, but one person was found inside.
Richland County Fire Marshall’s Office is trying to determine the cause of the fire. It is unclear if there were any working smoke alarms inside the home or where the fire started.
A report from Richland County Coroner’s Office is pending for the body found in the fire.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.