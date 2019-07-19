Gov. McMaster confident Caslen will be voted in as USC’s next president

“President Pastides has done an excellent job for ten years, but he gave his announcement almost a year ago, today, almost a year ago that he was leaving. We have vacancies in the top echelons of the university – the financial officers, the provost. No one is going to come and apply for those jobs until we get a president,” says Governor McMaster, who also says this process, “has gone on now for almost a year and it is time to vote.”