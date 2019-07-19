Atlanta Dream signs former Gamecocks star Coates

ATLANTA (WIS) - Alaina Coates will be playing closer to home this season.
The former South Carolina Gamecocks star signed with the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.
This year, Coates played in 14 games with the Minnesota Lynx averaging 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Coates was traded to the Lynx during the preseason by the Chicago Sky. The Dutch Fork High product was drafted second overall in the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Sky. However, she was sidelined for the entire season due to an ankle injury.
Coates was waived by the Lynx on July 14.
