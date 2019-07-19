FIRST ALERT: Looking ahead to Tuesday & Wednesday for heavy rain & strong storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re looking ahead to next Tuesday and Wednesday. Alert Days have been posted for heavy rain and strong storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A few widely scattered showers and storms are possible tonight. Lows will be in the 70s.
· We’re tracking more hot, humid weather Saturday through Monday! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits.
· A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are between 20 and 30%.
· Rain chances grow to 40% on Monday.
· Alert Days are posted for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front stalls near the area. Heavy rain and strong storms are likely. Localized flooding will be a concern as well.
· Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday through Friday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect warm and muggy conditions. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for storms will go away. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds.
Your weekend will not be a washout, but there is a chance for storms. In fact, storm chances are around 30% on Saturday, then down to 20% on Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. We’ll keep you posted though. It will continue to be hot and humid this weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will likely feel like 106 degrees each afternoon.
On Monday, storm chances will increase to 40% late in the day as a cold front approaches the area. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. It will feel like 100+.
Then, heads up! Tuesday and Wednesday are Alert Days. A slow-moving cold front will drop into the area, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some strong storms. Localized flooding is possible. High temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 80s.
We’re forecasting highs in the 80s for Thursday and Friday with a chance of storms.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Chance of Storms (30%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms Possible (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Late Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms (60%). Not As Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.