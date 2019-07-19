First Alert Forecast: More Heat, More Storms Today

Hot Weekend Gives Way To Cooler Temperatures Next Week
Hot/Humid conditions with a Heat Index of 102-107 will continue into the weekend. High pressure to our East is pumping in the humidity and that will make it feel very uncomfortable the next few days, it will also aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms today, some with heavy rain. A bit drier air looks to move in aloft over the weekend. This will diminish thunderstorm chances to more isolated, however it will still be HOT.
A cold front now looks to push its way through the state the middle of next week. This will bring widespread clouds, showers and thunderstorms, Monday – Thursday. Highs will only reach the middle to upper 80s.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot and humid afternoons
- Heat Index near 106 degrees again by late afternoon
- Look for scattered afternoon thunderstorms some with heavy rain
Forecast:
Today: Sunshine early. Hot and humid. Late afternoon thunderstorms will develop, some with heavy rain. Highs middle to upper 90s. Rain chance 50% Heat Index 106
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms continue on/off until Midnight. Otherwise, Fair and muggy. Lows middle to upper 70s
Saturday/Sunday: Partly cloudy, Hot and humid. Late day thunderstorms. High upper 90s. Rain chance 30%
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.