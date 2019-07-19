First Alert Forecast: More Heat, More Storms Today

Hot/Humid conditions with a Heat Index of 102-107 will continue into the weekend. High pressure to our East is pumping in the humidity and that will make it feel very uncomfortable the next few days, it will also aid in the development of showers and thunderstorms today, some with heavy rain. A bit drier air looks to move in aloft over the weekend. This will diminish thunderstorm chances to more isolated, however it will still be HOT.