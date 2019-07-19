Fayetteville police searching for missing mom and 4-year-old daughter

Carmen A. Lowe (left) and her daughter, Aubriana Recinos. (Courtesy Fayetteville Police via CBS 17)
By CBS 17 Digital Desk | July 19, 2019 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 6:20 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville police say a mother and her daughter went missing on July 8 and requests the public’s help in locating the pair.

Police say Carmen Lowe, 23, and her 4-year-old daughter Aubriana Recinos was reported missing Monday. Authorities have not specified where they vanished.

Lowe is described as standing 5-foot-6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. Authorities have not provided a description of her daughter, but a photo provided by police shows the child in a pink jacket, white pants, and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on the pair’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Haddock with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9279 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

