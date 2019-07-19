Edwards, Kinlaw named preseason All-SEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -South Carolina Gamecocks seniors Bryan Edwards and Javon Kinlaw were named preseason All-SEC on Friday morning.
Below is the release from South Carolina.
University of South Carolina seniors Javon Kinlaw and Bryan Edwards were selected to the 2019 Preseason Media Days All-SEC teams, the Southeastern Conference announced today. In addition, the Gamecocks were pegged for a fourth-place finish in the East, according to the media that attended the four-day event in Birmingham.
Kinlaw, a member of the preseason Chuck Bednarik Watch List which recognizes college football’s defensive player of the year, was named to the second-team All-SEC unit.
A 6-6, 310-pound senior from Charleston, S.C., Kinlaw has appeared in 25 games over the past two seasons, making 22 starts. He owns 12 tackles for loss among his 58 total stops, including 4.5 sacks, while deflecting eight passes, forcing three fumbles, recovering two fumbles, tallying three quarterback hurries and a pair of blocked kicks.
Edwards, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Thursday, was named to the preseason All-SEC third-team unit. A 6-3, 215-pound senior from Conway, S.C., could finish his career at the top of all of the career receiving charts at South Carolina. He enters his final campaign ranked fifth in receptions (163), sixth in receiving yards (2,229) and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (16).
A big target who possesses excellent size and hands, Edwards has appeared in 38 games, making 37 starts. He has a catch in every game in which he has appeared and has five 100-yard receiving games.
