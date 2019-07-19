Edwards, Kinlaw named preseason All-SEC

Edwards, who was named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on Thursday, was named to the preseason All-SEC third-team unit. A 6-3, 215-pound senior from Conway, S.C., could finish his career at the top of all of the career receiving charts at South Carolina. He enters his final campaign ranked fifth in receptions (163), sixth in receiving yards (2,229) and tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns (16).