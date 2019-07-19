Collision on SC 34 turns fatal after driver dies from sustained injuries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash that happened on July 17 around 11:38 p.m. on SC 34 near North Coleman Highway has turned fatal.
The incident occurred when the driver, Sharon Price, 58, of a 2008 Volvo sedan was hit by the driver of a 2007 Nissan Sentra. Price stopped at a stop sign on North Coleman Highway while the driver of the Nissan Sentra was traveling east on SC 34.
Price failed to yield the right of way and was hit by the driver of the Nissan Sentra. Both drivers wore seatbelts and were injured. Neither driver was ejected from their respective vehicles.
They both were taken by EMS to Palmetto Richland Hospital where the driver of the Nissan Sentra died from their injuries.
The collision is still under investigation.
