Church offers refugee children ways to improve reading, communication skills with drama camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One church in West Columbia is giving refugee children a new way to improve their reading and communication skills through drama camp.
The two-week camp, put on by St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, is called Dramarama.
The camp director, Pat Gagliano, said St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church hopes to help the campers improve their reading and speaking skills through acting. Many of the campers came with their families to the U.S. as refugees. Pat Gagliano says the campers are from more than five different countries.
“If your natural language is not English at home, then you’re not going to get as much reinforcement at home so there is this dip,” said Pastor John Trump of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. “If we can help address this dip during the summer and address it so there’s not as much of a dip, students will go into the next school year ready for school.”
Pastor Trump told me there is a large refugee ministry at the church. He said that St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church has a welcome center that many refugees stay at before finding permanent housing in the community.
Pastor Trump said he helped start the camp because he sees a dip in the refugee children’s English and reading skills during the summer months. The camp helps solve that problem through drama and acting.
“They’ve been experimenting and having fun and we are going to put all that out there tonight,” Gagliano said.
Galiano said it’s been great to see the community come together and support the camp. Through donations and grant funds, every international student was given a full scholarship to the camp.
Galiano said that all of the lunches and books were donated to the camp. Further, he said that after tonight’s performance, the kids will be able to take home all of their favorite books from the camp.
