Business owner concerned after weekend shooting takes place next door to new furniture store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate after a weekend shooting left two men injured on Decker Boulevard.
Deputies made their way to the Mi Casita Club located at 2205 Decker Boulevard Sunday at 7 a.m. to find two men who suffered gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Both men were taken to local hospitals to receive medical attention.
The names and conditions of the two men shot over the weekend have not been released.
Maurice Gibson owns Gibson Goods Furniture Store, which sits next door to Mi Casita -- a business where deputies have been called to numerous times for reports of criminal activity over the past few years.
Gibson, who opened the store a month ago, said he received a call from deputies Sunday morning asking to get on the inside the store to recover the shell casings.
“Literally, like, we were on the scene of a horror movie. Blood splatters everywhere,” Gibson said. “When I first arrived on the scene, I noticed the glass was all shattered. There were a couple bullet holes.”
Gibson said he “had no idea the history that was here in this area before we got here.” He said two bullets from the shooting went right through the front window of his furniture store. The window was fixed Thursday.
“This is our safe haven. This is where I bring my family. This is where we conduct business. You would never imagine in a million years something like this would happen,” Gibson said. “I just hope that we can bring a new light to this location and, hopefully, be a step in the right direction.”
Major Harry Polis with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said the problem comes down to victims not cooperating.
“Over the last three years, we responded to Mi Casita or been called for emergency calls in excess of 50 times. It is an abnormal strain on the sheriff’s department. It’s a drain on resources. We spend a lot of time trying to do a promise that resort directly that establishment, unfortunately,” Polis said. “The problem is that really we have citizens who don’t want to cooperate when something does happen. We understand that any establishment is going to have problems at times, but when we show up to help or to fix the problem, when we have victims who refused to cooperate with the investigation, it significantly impedes our ability to effectively mitigate future problems.”
Polis said even with stepping up patrols in the area, violent crime continues outside the establishment.
“In January, we had one shooting. That person didn’t want to cooperate,” Polis recalled In June, we had another serious bar fight where 15 to 20 other individuals were involved within a brawl inside and outside that spilled out to the parking lot, and then this past weekend, the morning July 14 we have another shooting were two people were shot. So, the violent crime continues in spite of the sheriff’s department efforts to stop it.”
Polis said the department does not have any leads on the case.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
