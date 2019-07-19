Beaufort County man charged with drug trafficking

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office brought a SWAT team to the home on Thursday morning to serve a search warrant. After arresting Fields, deputies searched the home and found 146 grams of powdered cocaine, about 19 grams of crack, 19 grams of marijuana and more than 900 pills. They also found six handguns, including two that had been reported stolen, and several other items deputies believe were stolen from around the county.