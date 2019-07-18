Water boil advisory repealed for Gervais Street from Pickens Street to Bull Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The water boil advisory for Columbia Water customers, including USC School of Law, located at Gervais Street from Pickens Street to Bull Street has been repealed.
The initial advisory came following a water line break Wednesday morning. Columbia Water laboratory staff advises their water customers in located in these areas that they no longer need to boil their water prior to drinking or cooking.
Following an intense flushing of the distribution system, bacteriological samples were collected and analyzed by the City of Columbia Water Works. The results of this sampling indicate that the system is safe to use for drinking and cooking purposes.
Columbia Water sends out these Advisories when there is a significant drop in water pressure within the distribution system. Residents can sign up to receive notices for their area at: www.ColumbiaSC.net/911/Citizens-Alerts. Should you have any questions concerning the repeal of this Boil Water Advisory, please call City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at 545-3300.
