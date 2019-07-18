SCDOT to begin SC 277 northbound bridge replacement over I-77 in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the start of construction on SC 277 Northbound Bridge over Interstate 77 in Richland County.
This project is part of SCDOT’s 10-year Strategic Plan to improve structurally deficient bridges across South Carolina. The project begins approximately 1,500 feet beyond mile marker 7 along SC 277 Northbound (Parklane Road Overpass) and ends at mile marker 19 along I-77 Northbound where SC 277 Northbound ends.
It consists of constructing a new bridge and related roadway approaches along SC 277 Northbound over I-77.
The project also includes demolishing the old bridge after the new bridge has been constructed. The purpose of the project is to address the aging bridge structure by providing a new bridge and roadway alignment meeting current design and safety standards.
The contractor will utilize temporary lane closures on SC 277 for a traffic shift for use during construction of the new bridge and placing a concrete barrier wall to protect the work zone. The lane closure is scheduled for night time work between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning July 22 through July 25. Once complete, both lanes of traffic will be maintained but temporarily shifted for the duration of construction of the new bridge.
The $25 million design-build contract was awarded to Archer Western Construction, LLC. Initial construction activities began June 15 and bridge construction is scheduled to begin August 1. The project has an aggressive schedule with an estimated completion date of August 2020 for the new bridge construction and demolition of the existing bridge.
Traffic will be maintained on the existing SC-277 Bridge while the new bridge is being constructed.
During this project, traffic will only be detoured on I-77 mainline during the demolition of the existing overhead bridge after the new SC-277 Overpass is completed. Additional Public notifications will be released prior to the detours which are scheduled for the summer of 2020.
