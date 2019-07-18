Lexington County officials investigating fatal crash on U.S. Highway 321

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are investigating an accident that occurred Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 321 near Lloydwood Drive.
The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. when a person driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a pedestrian. The driver of the motor cycle sustained minor injuries and it is unknown if they were wearing a helmet at the time.
The driver and pedestrian were both traveling south on U.S. 321 when the incident occurred.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead. A report from the Lexington County Coroner’s Office is pending.
