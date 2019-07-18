Historic 124-year-old mansion for sale in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you ever wanted to live in a historic fairy tale?
An hour drive from the hustle and bustle of downtown Columbia is the quaint area of Mayesville, lush with trees, farm land and expansive skylines.
Also off the main road, a stately mansion home to five generations of Mayes family members, who for the first time in over 100 years, will be selling the home outside the family.
“The best way to think of the history of the house is to think of it as a series of marks left by the Mayes family.”
Daughter of the Mayes family dynasty, Kathleen Hines-Mayes, is equal parts nurturer of the massive home and historian of the family, able to rattle off every detail of their humble beginnings.
“Following the War of 1812, Matthew Mayes and his family moved here...and his son Robert built the house after attending what is now the University of South Carolina."
Hines-Mayes noted the home’s unusual style built in the “Beaux-Arts” manner which she calls “a kind word for a hodge-podge of architecture.”
The interior boasts 4,931 square feet with five bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, four stories complete with a newly renovated attic, and an 800-square-foot guest house outside. A beautiful pool sits just outside along with various fountains and lush landscaping.
The home is currently listed for $599,500.
