Former Columbia Police Chief expected in court Thursday on drug related charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott is expected in court Thursday after failing to attend substance abuse treatment and counseling.
A warrant was issued for Scott’s arrest to bring him to court. According to his probation officer, Scott failed several drug tests over the past three months and four times since June. Records show that he tested positive for meth.
Scott is being charged with the use and possession of illegal drugs. failure to submit to drug testing, and failure to attend substance abuse treatment and counseling.
Scott was arrested earlier this year on federal firearm charges and the previous year on drug and firearm charges.
Scott is currently in custody in Lexington County. His trial is set for 9:30 a.m. in Columbia.
