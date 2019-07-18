First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more triple digit heat and more storms!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more storms and triple digit heat index values! However, cooler weather is moving in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Heads up! This afternoon/evening is a First Alert! We’re tracking strong to severe thunderstorms in the Midlands. Heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail are possible. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for storms will diminish.
· We’re tracking more hot, humid weather Friday through early next week! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s over the next several days. Heat index values will be in the triple digits for several communities.
· Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday through Monday. Rain chances are between 30 and 40%.
· Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s through next week with a better opportunity for showers and storms.
First Alert Weather Story:
Heads up! This afternoon/evening is a First Alert! We’re tracking strong to severe storms in the Midlands. Storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail. We’ll keep an eye on the radar. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for storms will go away. Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is not out of the question. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
On Friday, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. Make sure you drink plenty of water, take a lot of breaks outdoors and care for your pets. We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the day. A few scattered showers and storms could develop by afternoon and evening. We’ll watch the radar for you. Rain chances are around 30%.
Storm chances will be around 30% Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. No day will be a washout at this time. We’ll keep you posted though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will likely feel like 106 degrees each afternoon.
Next week, rain/storm chances will increase to 40-50%. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s on Monday, then sink into the mid to upper 80s from Tuesday through Friday.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Isolated Storms Early (20-30%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Late Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
