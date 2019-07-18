First Alert Forecast: Get ready for more triple digit heat and more storms!

Heads up! This afternoon/evening is a First Alert! We’re tracking strong to severe storms in the Midlands. Storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and some hail. We’ll keep an eye on the radar. Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for storms will go away. Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is not out of the question. Lows will be in the mid 70s.