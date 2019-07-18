First Alert Forecast: Better Chance of Late Day Storms To Cool Us Off

Heat Relief Is On The Way
Hot/Humid conditions with a Heat Index of 102-106 will continue for a few more days. The good is we’ll see a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms over the next few days as well, this will help cool things off by the evening.
It’s look like more widespread thunderstorms by next week due in part to a cold front that will stall out over the state. Between clouds and storms we’ll see much cooler temperatures with Highs in the upper 80s
Weather Highlights:
- Hot and humid afternoon
- Heat Index near 106 degrees by late afternoon
- Look for scattered afternoon thunderstorms
Forecast:
Today: Sun and a few clouds. Hot and humid. Late afternoon thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 90s. Rain chance 40% Heat Index 106
Tonight: Evening thunderstorms end by 10PM. Otherwise, Fair and muggy. Lows middle to upper 70s
Friday: Partly cloudy, Hot and humid. Late day thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 90s. Rain chance 40%
