CPD investigating shooting incident at Harbison Gardens Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting incident at Harbison Gardens Apartments is currently being investigated by the Columbia Police Department.
Officials said a suspect fired a shot inside an apartment damaging property inside. No one was injured during the incident. However, the suspect has been detained and officers are questioning others in the area.
Details surrounding the shooting are limited, but officers were called in an effort to control a crowd that gathered in the area.
