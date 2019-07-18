Attempted murder suspect arrested by deputies in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 46-year-old man has been arrested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting that happened on Independence Day weekend.
Bobby Anthony, II, has been charged wtih attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officials said deputies made their way to The Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after a 49-year-old Holly Hill man was brought in to be treated for a gunshot wound. The man told investigators he was trying to break up a fight on Good Farm Road when one of the two people involved pulled out a handgun and fired twice. One of the two shots struck the Holly Hill man.
Anthony was also taken to the hospital to receive medical treatment. After he was released, he was charged.
Bond was set for Anthony at $15,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
