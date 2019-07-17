‘A very dangerous situation’: witness describes deadly weekend police pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After a weekend police chase led to a deadly crash on Rosewood Drive, WIS is digging into Columbia Police Department’s motor vehicle pursuit policy.
Police say they saw the driver, identified as Anthony Harris, traveling on the wrong side of the road, along Devine Street.
They say Harris eventually crashed into a retaining wall on Superior Street.
A witness who wanted to remain anonymous said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the car speeding through neighborhood roads, and Columbia Police following behind.
“I was coming back from Publix grocery store on Rosewood drive on Woodrow Street, when about in front of Hand Middle School I saw a white ford mercury that was traveling at least 60, maybe 80 miles an hour with a Columbia Police officer right behind him chasing him, again they were going 60, 80 miles an hour and there were maybe ten seconds later two other CPD SUV’s that were in pursuit as well,” the man said. “A very dangerous situation in a residential neighborhood, saw several other people walking behind, just seemed like a very dangerous situation to be going 80 miles an hour through a residential neighborhood.”
Police say they saw the driver traveling in the opposite lane of traffic Sunday morning on a routine patrol.
Officers chased the car through the Rosewood area and found the car had crashed into a retaining wall on Superior Street minutes later.
WIS went straight to the Columbia Police Department to request their Motor Vehicle Pursuit Policy.
The policy states “the primary responsibility of an officer in pursuit of a violator is safety: the safety of the public, the safety of the violator, and the safety of police officers.”
The policy goes on to say “before engaging in a motor vehicle pursuit, the officer shall evaluate the circumstances surrounding the pursuit to include, but not limited to, the following:”
- If the suspect can be identified and apprehended later
- The types of roadway(s) involved
- Weather conditions
- The seriousness of the offense
- The risks created by initiating the pursuit
- Traffic conditions and density
- Presence of passengers
- Presence of pedestrians
- Degree of control the suspect has over his vehicle
Deputy Chief Melron Kelly with the Columbia Police Department explains what to do if you ever come across a driver headed the wrong way.
“If you’re a driver you want to stop in place and let that vehicle pass you, just out of an abundance of caution of course call it in. I’m so glad our officers happened to see this while it was occurring because we don’t know if there was some impairment there it’s just so early. We don’t know if there was a medical crisis, what caused this person to do this so we’re going to work with our partners just to make sure we get to all the facts,” Kelly said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.