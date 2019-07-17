Secretary of Education DeVos to make stop in W. Columbia on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Betsy DeVos will be making her way to the Midlands on Thursday.
According to officials, the Secretary of Education will tour Nephron Pharmaceuticals in West Columbia on Thursday. The visit is part of the Trump administration’s initiative to promote workforce development and education freedom.
The visit will also highlight Nephron’s participation in President Trump’s Pledge to America’s Workers.
DeVos is also expected to hold an roundtable discussion on Thursday as well. DeVos will be joined by Gov. Henry McMaster and state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. The roundtable discussion will happen in Taylors at the Hidden Treasure Christian School.
The roundtable discussion will be about Devos’ Education Freedom Scholarships proposal.
The visit from DeVos comes just two months after more than 10,000 teachers rallied at the South Carolina State House seeking education reform.
DeVos previously visited underperforming schools here in South Carolina in what’s been called the “Corridor of Shame” back in February.
