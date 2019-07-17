SEC Media Days brings back fond memories for Spurrier

HOOVER, Ala. (WIS) - Steve Spurrier is no stranger to SEC Media Days.
The Head Ball Coach, who spent time at Florida and South Carolina, was a staple at the yearly kickoff event for more than two decades.
This year, however, he’s not providing team updates on how his squad will fare. Instead, he’s simply taking it all in as ambassador for the University of Florida and for the SEC. Still, being back in Hoover sure does bring back fond memories for Spurrier.
“Somebody told me I did 23 of them,” Spurrier said Tuesday, “but they all go fast. I tried to talk a little differently than most of the coaches, but not in a cocky way but just in a positive way about our teams. I remember the first year I was here, I mentioned that we had a team that was capable of winning the SEC at Florida and we did win it. But the thinking back in those days was you weren’t supposed to talk like that. You were supposed to sort of poormouth your team a little bit and this, that, and the other. All of the coaches nowadays, they all talk positive and look forward to successful seasons.”
Needless to say, Spurrier has had his share of successful seasons in the SEC. He’s won six SEC titles and the 1996 National Championship at Florida. At South Carolina, Spurrier posted three straight 11-win seasons while leading the Gamecocks to the SEC East title in 2010. Even after leaving college football, Spurrier led the Orlando Apollos to the top of the Alliance of American Football standings. Still, all that success isn’t enough to get the Head Ball Coach to put on the visor one more time.
“I’ve had my share of that,” Spurrier responded when asked about returning to college football. “Those four-month coaching jobs, those are the kind for me.”
Spurrier may not be returning to the sidelines of college football anytime soon, but he does have one coaching gig coming up.
He’s also keeping an eye on what’s happening in the SEC and what’s happening at South Carolina with head coach Will Muschamp at the helm.
“He’s doing fine. He’s doing well,” Spurrier said about Muschamp. “They’ve got a tough schedule. South Carolina has a very difficult schedule. If he can get through that with six, seven, eight wins, it’ll be a heck of a year.”
South Carolina opens the season on August 31 against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.
