SEC Media Days brings back fond memories for Spurrier

“Somebody told me I did 23 of them,” Spurrier said Tuesday, “but they all go fast. I tried to talk a little differently than most of the coaches, but not in a cocky way but just in a positive way about our teams. I remember the first year I was here, I mentioned that we had a team that was capable of winning the SEC at Florida and we did win it. But the thinking back in those days was you weren’t supposed to talk like that. You were supposed to sort of poormouth your team a little bit and this, that, and the other. All of the coaches nowadays, they all talk positive and look forward to successful seasons.”