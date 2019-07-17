Richland County woman arrested for animal cruelty after officials seize 10 dogs, 1 horse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman for animal cruelty after officials seized 10 dogs and 1 horse from a home in North Columbia.
Judith Dawn Haley, also known as Judith Blake Miller-Sweatman, 54, is facing two counts of animal abuse and cruelty, and one count of failing to provide preventative treatment and veterinary care to the bleeding wounds of two dogs.
Two lab mixes found in Haley's care had open wounds to their ears from what appeared like untreated flea bites.
In court on July 17th, Haley surrendered 10 dogs and 1 horse to Richland County Animal Care.
Haley was also served a 2009 warrant from SLED for failing to register as a private detective. According to officials, Haley did contract work as a private detective despite not having registered with the state as such.
On July 9, RCSD and the Richland County Animal Care were alerted by citizens of a dead animal on the side of the road in the 2400 block of Heyward Brockington Road.
On July 10, investigators and county animal care workers returned with a warrant that allowed them to seize the remaining dogs and a horse from the property.
Pawmetto Lifeline is working with investigators and animal care workers to find foster homes for the dogs.
