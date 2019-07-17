Nuclear Regulatory Commission to inspect Westinghouse plant in Hopkins

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Next week, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will inspect the Westinghouse Nuclear plant.
Initially, the inspection was scheduled to happen on July 25. However, officials will now take a look at damage that happened during a fire at the plant last week.
The incident stated a lid on a waste drum was blew off at the plant in Hopkins, which started a small fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured.
Officials said the drum contained some lab waste and production-related items, but they said there was no health impact on the public or the environment.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.