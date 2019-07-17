Lexingtion PD seek suspect wanted for credit card fraud

Lexingtion PD seek suspect wanted for credit card fraud
The Lexington Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for opening a Best Buy credit card account and using it for purchases. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By Emery Glover | July 17, 2019 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 4:00 PM

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect wanted for credit card fraud.

Officials said the suspect used the victim’s information to open a Best Buy credit card. The suspect later bought a MacBook Pro laptop and an Apple Watch.

The estimated value of the transaction is $2,600, according to investigators.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts, call Detective Voravudhi of the Lexington Police Department at 803-358-1514. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

PLEASE SHARE - The Lexington Police Department needs to identify this person of interest in a fraud investigation where...

Posted by Lexington Police Department on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.