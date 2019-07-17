Gervais Street from Pickens Street to Bull Street closed due to water main break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Gervais St from Pickens St to Bull St.
This is due to a contractor error where a water main was broken. Please be advised that Gervais St from Pickens St to Bull St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary repairs and any updates will be made available as work progresses.
The City urges its citizens to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly. Columbia Water apologizes for any inconvenience that this may cause to our customers. We ask for your patience as we work to improve the infrastructure in your area.
To Columbia Water Customers located at Gervais St from Pickens St to Bull St including USC School of Law Columbia Water laboratory staff advises the water customers of Gervais St from Pickens St to Bull St including USC School of Law located in Richland County, to vigorously boil their water for at least one (1) full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
Also, any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking. Columbia Water has experienced a six inch water main break because a contractor hit it. This could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water on Gervais St from Pickens St to Bull St including USC School of Law.
Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by Columbia Water laboratory staff. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes. Columbia Water staff is presently working to correct the problem.
All food processors and restaurants should comply with prescribed USDA and SC DHEC recommendations, respectively. Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, please call Lexington/Richland County Environmental Services at 896-0620.
Restaurants and hotels may contact the SC Restaurant and Lodging Association at 765-9000. Questions concerning healthcare facilities such as hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities should be directed to the SC DHEC Division of Health Licensing at 545-4370.
Any other questions or concerns regarding this traffic advisory can be made to The City of Columbia Customer Care center at 803-545-3300.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.