First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking triple digit heat and more storms!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more triple digit heat and thunderstorms over the next several days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking more hot, humid weather this week! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s over the next several days. Heat index values will be in the triple digits for several communities.
· Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday through Sunday. Rain chances are between 30 and 40%.
· Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of next week with a better opportunity for showers and storms for most of the week.
First Alert Weather Story
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm could develop. Most areas will be dry overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
On Thursday, high temperatures will climb into the mid 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. Make sure you drink plenty of water, take a lot of breaks outdoors and care for your pets. We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the day. A few scattered showers and storms could develop by afternoon and evening. We’ll watch the radar for you. Rain chances are around 40%.
Storm chances will be around 30-40% Friday through Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. No day will be a washout at this time. We’ll keep you posted though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will likely feel like the triple digits.
Next week, rain/storm chances will increase to 40-50%. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s on Monday, then sink into the upper 80s and lower 90s from Tuesday through Friday.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Stray Storm Early (20%). Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.
