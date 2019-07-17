First Alert Forecast: Oppressive Heat and Humidity Continue

String Of Hot, Humid Days Continue
Hot/Humid conditions roll on yet another day, in fact, through the end of the week. Daytime Highs in the middle to upper 90s with a Heat Index of 102-107.
Again, the real story will be the Heat Index. Combine the air temperature and add the humidity. This is what it “Feels Like” today, we’ll see 107 degree Heat Index by late afternoon.
Only isolated late day thunderstorms today more scattered storms likely Thursday – Sunday.
Weather Highlights:
- Hot and humid.
- Heat Index near 107 degrees by late afternoon
- Isolated late day showers and thunderstorms (20%)
- Heat continues the rest of the week
- Better chance of afternoon/evening thunderstorms starting Thursday
Forecast:
Today: Sun and a few clouds. Hot and humid. Isolated late day thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s. Rain chance 20% Heat Index 107
Tonight: Fair and muggy. Lows middle to upper 70s
Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy, Hot and humid. Late day thunderstorms possible. Highs middle to upper 90s. Rain chance 30%
