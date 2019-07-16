UofSC trustee ends support for presidential candidate Caslen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A member of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees is no longer supporting a presidential candidate looking to replace Dr. Harris Pastides.
Chuck Allen released a statement on Tuesday saying he can no longer support Lt. Gen Robert Caslen in light of recent developments.
“My reticence now stems from the multiple risks of harm the University is now confronted with,” Allen said in his statement. “Alumni objections, accreditation risks, donor reaction, faculty opposition, a divided student body, and athletic concerns form the basis of my judgment.”
Gov. Henry McMaster asked the board to vote on Lt. Gen. Caslen last week. However, the board’s meeting scheduled for July 12 was cancelled after an issued court order.
Allen said he was initially in support of Lt. Gen. Caslen being the next president of the university. However, Allen also noted that his decision to no longer support Caslen “is not in the best interest of the University at this time” and “is no reflection on the candidate.”
Allen, who represents Anderson and Oconee counties on the board, has served as a trustee since 2008.
