New details emerge in deadly Chester Co. skydiving accident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A 33-year-old woman passed away yesterday while skydiving in Chester County. Deputy Emergency Responder Ed Darby told WIS that Aime Begg was completing her fifth jump of the day at Skydive Carolina when she sustained fatal injuries during the landing.
Skydive Carolina said that she was a highly experienced diver and everything went to plan with her parachute, but when she went to land, an advanced maneuver caused fatal injuries.
Darby said that they received a call that Begg was unconscious a little after 2:30 p.m. They say she had passed away by the time responders reached the scene. The Chester County Coroner said the cause of death was blunt force.
Begg had done more than 800 dives and had recently completed the accelerate freefall instructor course at Skydive Carolina to start teaching others.
She’s the third diver to pass away at Skydive Carolina since 2016.
Skydive Carolina opened in 1986 and offers dives for beginners and advanced divers.
“Skydive Carolina, it’s a business,” Darby said. “It’s a sport, and like any other sport, there are inherent dangers.”
The United States Parachute Association reports that there have been less than 25 fatalities each year since 2016 nationwide out of the over 3 million dives taken each year.
Skydive Carolina declined to comment past a press release sent out on Sunday about the incident, but Darby says the facility follows safety procedures and works quickly with emergency personnel when incidents occur.
“They have improved there safety I think tremendously over the last 10 years,” Darby said. “I think they continue to do that. They are constantly flying. They have several aircraft that they fly and take skydivers up so that has to be done safely and they never have had an aircraft incident.”
Skydive Carolina says they are mourning the loss of Begg who was a positive light to all her fellow divers.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.