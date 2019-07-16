Lexington Co. deputies arrest 6 following meth bust

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Six people have been arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department following a drug bust at a home
Investigators arrived at a home on the 100 block of Browning Court on Friday after receiving tips about a woman who was wanted for a parole violation and a man wanted on a family court bench warrant. According to the information provided to investigators, the two were selling drugs out of the house.
Deputies found the woman, 36-year-old Genie Buckner at the home while executing a search warrant. They also arrested 41-year-old Sarah Ann Buckner, 41-year-old Mandy Cooper, and 41-year-old Zack Evans. Sarah Buckner has charged with possession with intent to distribute meth. Cooper was charged with possession of meth while Evans was charged with trafficking meth and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
After the search, deputies found 42-year-old Brandon Spires during a traffic stop near the house. Officials said Spires was carrying 550 grams of meth. Spires was the man wanted for the family court bench warrant.
Deputies also took 45-year-old Lea McCormick into custody. McCormick was in the car with Spires at the time of the traffic stop. She has been charged with possession of less than a gram of meth.
Spires and Genie Buckner are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Sarah Buckner, Cooper, Evans and McCormick were released on bail.
