Georgia man facing additional charges after meeting 13-year-old girl online

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Georgia man arrested after meeting a 13-year-old girl he met on a dating website is facing additional charges.
The new charges against Derek Nelson, 30, are first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, for making and possessing a video of his 13-year-old victim.
Previous charges against Nelson are criminal sexual conduct, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal solicitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18 and failure to stop for blue lights.
Nelson was arrested on July 7th after he fled from a deputy. That’s when he was caught in the back seat of his vehicle with someone else in a vacant parking lot around 3 a.m. During the chase, Nelson pushed the 13-year-old from his vehicle.
When he finally stopped the vehicle, Nelson said he was “hooking up” with a girl he met on the internet. He also insisted that he believed the girl was an adult.
However, further investigation revealed that Nelson had traveled from Augusta, Ga. to meet the girl and in a text message he sent to the teen, he wrote, “You are my 13-year-old doll.”
The teen was rushed to the hospital for treatment to injuries on her hands, arms, and legs. The girl referred to Nelson as her 30-year-old boyfriend.
