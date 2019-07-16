First Alert Forecast: Tracking even hotter weather this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for even more hot, humid weather this week!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· More hot, humid weather is on tap this week! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s over the next few days. Heat index values will be in the triple digits for several areas.
· Storm chances will be between 20 and 30% this week.
· Barry will continue to weaken over land over the next couple of days over portions of the South and Midwest. The system will not have a direct impact on the Midlands of South Carolina.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm could develop early. Most areas will be dry tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. Make sure you drink plenty of water, take a lot of breaks outdoors and care for your pets. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms could develop by afternoon. Rain chances are around 20% for both days.
Storm chances will be around 30% Thursday through Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. No day will be a washout at this time. We’ll keep you posted though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will likely feel like the triple digits.
We’re also keeping an eye on Barry’s remnants. The system will continue to weaken over land over the next couple of days. However, major flooding will be big threats for areas along the Mississippi River and in the Midwest over the next few days.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s.
