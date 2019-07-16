First Alert Forecast: Summer Heat and Humidity Stick Around

BIG Summer Heat Is Back This Week
High pressure will give us Carolina sunshine and Hot/Humid conditions through the end of the week. Daytime Highs in the middle to upper 90s with a Heat Index of 102-106.
Only isolated late day thunderstorms today and Wednesday, more scattered storms likely Thursday – Sunday.
What’s left of Hurricane Barry continues to move into the Ohio valley with a good amount of rain however, nothing like its former self. The area of Low pressure will continue to move off to the Northeast.
Weather Highlights:
- Summer pattern: Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights.
- Isolated late day showers and thunderstorms (20%)
- Heat Index 102-106 degrees
Forecast:
Today and Wednesday Sun and a few clouds. Hot and humid. Isolated late day thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s. Rain chance 20%
Tonight: Fair and muggy. Lows middle 70s
Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy, Hot and humid. Late day thunderstorms possible. Highs middle to upper 90s. Rain chance 30%
