First Alert Forecast: Summer Heat and Humidity Stick Around

By Tim Miller | July 16, 2019 at 4:34 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 5:49 AM

BIG Summer Heat Is Back This Week

Tim Miller's Tuesday July 16 morning forecast

High pressure will give us Carolina sunshine and Hot/Humid conditions through the end of the week. Daytime Highs in the middle to upper 90s with a Heat Index of 102-106.

Only isolated late day thunderstorms today and Wednesday, more scattered storms likely Thursday – Sunday.

What’s left of Hurricane Barry continues to move into the Ohio valley with a good amount of rain however, nothing like its former self. The area of Low pressure will continue to move off to the Northeast.

Weather Highlights:

- Summer pattern: Hot, humid afternoons. Warm and muggy nights.

- Isolated late day showers and thunderstorms (20%)

- Heat Index 102-106 degrees

Forecast:

Today and Wednesday Sun and a few clouds. Hot and humid. Isolated late day thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s. Rain chance 20%

Tonight: Fair and muggy. Lows middle 70s

Thursday and Friday: Partly cloudy, Hot and humid. Late day thunderstorms possible. Highs middle to upper 90s. Rain chance 30%

