First Alert Forecast: It will feel like the triple digits over the next few days!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Even hotter weather is in store for your week!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· More hot, humid weather is on the way! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s over the next few days. Heat index values will be in the triple digits for several communities.
· Storm chances will be between 20 and 40% this week.
· Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s by the end of next week with showers and storms in the forecast.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm could develop early. Most areas will be dry tonight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
On Wednesday, high temperatures will climb into the upper 90s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. Make sure you drink plenty of water, take a lot of breaks outdoors and care for your pets. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms could develop by afternoon. Rain chances are around 20%.
Storm chances will be around 30-40% Thursday through Sunday. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. No day will be a washout at this time. We’ll keep you posted though. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will likely feel like the triple digits.
Next week, rain/storm chances will increase to 40%. High temperatures will sink into the upper 80s and lower 90s from Tuesday through Friday.
Tonight: Stars & Clouds. Warm and Muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid 90s. Heat Index 100+.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Hot & Humid. High in the mid/upper 90s. Heat Index 100+.
