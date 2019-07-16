Ex-Columbia police chief wanted after failing multiple drug tests, probation officer says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The probation officer for former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott is requesting an arrest warrant for his arrest.
According to the officer, Scott failed several drug tests over the past three months and four times since June. Documents submitted to the court claimed he tested positive for meth.
Scott is also accused of failing to attend substance abuse treatment and counseling.
The former police chief was arrested in North Carolina on weapons charges by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. He was also arrested in 2018 on drugs and weapons charges.
Scott stepped down as Columbia Police Chief in 2013.
