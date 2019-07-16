Columbia City Council unanimously votes in favor of alternative payment method for parking tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia City Council unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance Tuesday that will allow an alternative method of payment for parking tickets.
Fines for qualifying parking tickets may be paid by means of the donation of school supplies in lieu of the payment of money. In order to satisfy the amount of the fine for any particular infraction, receipts for the food, toys or supplies donated must be provide to reflect an amount of equal or greater value than the amount of the corresponding fine.
Late fees are not to be included in this temporary program. This program may be authorized no more than twice per calendar year if approved by City Council. Columbia’s Parking Services Division may establish procedures and requirements regarding the program including what types of food items, toys and supplies will be accepted.
Parking Services may also decided the range of dates within which parking tickets must have been issued in order for a person to be eligible for the program and the time period within which donations in lieu of the payment of money must be made.
The determination of whether or not a particular parking ticket qualifies under the program and the determination of the valued of donations are completely within the discretion of Columbia’s Parking Services Division.
Qualifying parking infractions include violations of the following: handicap parking, residential parking permits, parking improperly, paring in “No Parking” area, parking in a bus or taxi zone, double parking blocking the sidewalk, loading zones and reserved parking only spaces.
A similar ordinance has already been put in place in Las Vagas.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.