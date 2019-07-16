Burn Boot Camp, MDA team up to hold ‘Be Their Muscle’ event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the fourth straight year, Burn Boot Camp is partnering with the Muscular Dystophy Association for “Be Their Muscle.”
The event, which is held across the country, gives children with muscular dystrophy and other related illnesses the chance to participate in physical activity. On Friday at 9 a.m., “Be Their Muscle” will be held at the South Carolina State House in conjunction with all Burn Boot Camp locations in the Midlands.
Officials with MDA said this is the second year the camps will be held nationwide. In total, MDA and Burn Boot Camp raised more than $170,000. This year, the organization have raised more than $225,000 so far in hopes of reaching a $500,000 goal.
You may register to participate or you can donate to the event by visiting this website.
