A’ja Wilson graces cover of SLAM Magazine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The popularity of former South Carolina star A’ja Wilson seems to grow by the day.
The Las Vegas Aces forward joins teammate Liz Cambage on the cover of SLAM Magazine, the popular basketball publication.
The duo is not only helped the Aces make a run at the WNBA playoffs, but they also secured spots in the league’s All-Star Game, which pits Team Wilson against Team Della Donne.
Right now, Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with an 11-5 record.
