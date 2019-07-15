Target to provide discounts for educators with Teacher Prep event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Teachers, the Target Teacher Prep Event is back!
This week, teachers can save an extra 15% on certain classroom supplies, women’s clothing, and men’s clothing. The discount may also be applied to classroom storage items, food storage, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, and hand sanitizers.
The discount also applies to teachers who work in daycare centers, early childhood learning centers, and home schools.
Exclusions include the following:
- Electronics
- Backpacks
- Lunch bags
- Trial and travel size items
- Swimwear
- Sleepwear
- Fan Central items
- Clearance items
- Items sold and shipped by Target+ Partners
- Levi’s Red Tab items
