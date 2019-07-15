Sumter man faces several charges after carjacking, pointing gun at adults and minors

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man has been arrested after an incident that occurred on July 2 in front of minors.
Warrants state Montez Drayton, 41, pointed a handgun at three minors and two adults while assaulting an adult female at a residence on Rye Street on July 2, 2019. One adult and one of the minors attempted to intervene while Drayton allegedly threw scalding hot water on the woman and hit her.
Drayton then presented a handgun in the others’ presence and pointed his weapon at the two who attempted to intervene.
Drayton left the area after the reported assault and stole a vehicle at gunpoint after he returned so me time later. The vehicle was later found wrecked at the bottom of Manning Avenue Bridge and Drayton was still on scene.
Drayton was treated for injuries and transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he remains, as of July 12.
Drayton was arrested on July 5 and faces several charges. He is being charged with five counts of pointing and presenting firearms at a person, two counts of assault and battery in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, carjacking and taking a vehicle from a person by force without great bodily harm.
His bond is set at $100,000. Bond was denied for the carjacking and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.
