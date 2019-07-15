Repeat Lexington County offender found guilty of intent to distribute narcotics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man was found guilty of intent to distribute narcotics by a Lexington County jury following his trial.
Marshal Mack, 41, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 years, suspended upon the service of 7 years in prison, on the heroin and crack cocaine charges. These charges are classified as “serious offenses” under South Carolina law.
The sentence was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Roger L. Couch.
Officers with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department discovered that Mack was engaged in narcotics activity at the Knights Inn located near the Bush River Road area of Lexington County. Mack was arrested on outstanding warrants at the motel on December 29, 2015. A search of his vehicle led to the recovery of a loaded glock firearm, along with the heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana packaged for distribution.
Following his arrest on these charges, he failed to appear for court and was later apprehended by authorities. Mack had previously been convicted of drug offenses, including distribution of crack cocaine, along with prior convictions for criminal domestic violence and failure to stop for a blue light.
The case was prosecuted by Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Bradley Pogue. Following the jury’s verdict, Pogue commented “Lexington County law enforcement is committed to preventing the distribution of illegal drugs in our community, especially in areas where the public should feel safe. We appreciate their efforts to protect our citizens.”
Mack is being transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of his sentence.
