RCSD releases surveillance footage of armed robbery of Pitt Stop on Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has released surveillance footage of armed robbery of a Pitt Stop.
On June 29, at approximately 3:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 7400 block of Two Notch Road.
According to reports, a man came into the business and pulled a firearm on the clerk while at the register. The suspect demanded money and fire shots into the businesses floor. They then fled the location.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, a red shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, black shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with any information about this incident or may know the individual responsible for the crime please call you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
