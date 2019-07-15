Last chance for former ABC residents to pick up belongings is Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Allen Benedict Court residents have until 5:00 PM, Monday, to collect their belongings from the property after hundreds were forced to find new housing earlier this year.
Columbia Housing Authority representatives say it’s because of recent leadership changes that the deadline for families to make sure they’ve gotten all of their belongings was extended from June 30 to July 15.
This, of course, comes after the Allen Benedict Court apartment complex was forced to shut down back in January after carbon monoxide poisoning led to the deaths of two men at the public housing unit. More than 400 people were displaced.
Six months later, the CHA recently welcomed new leadership. Interim director, Ivory Matthews, who stepped into her position earlier this month.
The agency says all 239 families have found new permanent housing.
One former resident, Christa Richardson, tells WIS-TV that she’s in a much better situation now.
“Well, for one thing, I have a shower, because we didn’t have showers. Those were old apartments. I got a pool (laughs). We didn’t have those kind of – but we have the Drew Wellness that we were able to go to. The environment – much different – I don’t have to wake up to all that loud noise or watching people drinking or smoking outside,”Richardson said.
Living with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Scoliosis made this transition even harder according to Richardson, who says she found out in the middle of the night that she would need to find a new place to live, back in January. Richardson recalls having to live in a hotel for three months before she was able to find new housing.
Still, Richardson says she hasn’t completely given up on the CHA, especially now that there’s new leadership.
“Under new management and new building – new set of apartments with more modern amenities – I would consider going back, because one thing where it was located it was better for me because I do not drive.” Richardson goes on to say that “I think that they can go back in the right direction that it needs to go in, because the purpose for it being there is a good purpose. You’ve got a lot of people in need.”
The CHA says the new interim director wanted to extended the deadline for families to pick up their belongings to make sure families had ample time to collect anything they left behind. According to the CHA, many families have chosen to leave some items behind for a fresh start. Anything that hasn’t been retrieved after 5:00, Monday, will be disposed of.
