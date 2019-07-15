Hotter Temperatures Expected this Week

11PM Sunday - Barry was a tropical depression moving north at 12 mph. Even though the winds have been reduced to 30 mph the rain associated with the system is massive. It will produce large amounts of rain showers all the way up to the Ohio River Valley during the course of the next few days. The National Hurricane Center has been watching a weak tropical wave, it has now dissipated but we will continue to watch the Atlantic over the next few days for additional development.