Hotter Temperatures Expected this Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Headlines
-Above average temperatures for most of the work week
-Afternoon storm chances will stay around 20% for the next few days.
-In the Tropics, Barry is much weaker but still producing large amounts of rain.
Summary
We had a break from the excessive heat for the last few weeks (but not the humidity), the heat will now return for the foreseeable future. A ridge of high pressure has moved into the area, it will bring in hotter temperatures then we saw last week and a lower chance of storms.
The storm chance will stay slightly lower because most of the moisture is associated with the remnants of Barry, and that will stay west of South Carolina. It will not impact our local forecast. We expect storm chances to stay on the lower side until high-pressure shifts to the south and allows for a return of showers and scattered storms starting Thursday the moisture will return to the area and the rain chances will start to increase.
Tropical Update
11PM Sunday - Barry was a tropical depression moving north at 12 mph. Even though the winds have been reduced to 30 mph the rain associated with the system is massive. It will produce large amounts of rain showers all the way up to the Ohio River Valley during the course of the next few days. The National Hurricane Center has been watching a weak tropical wave, it has now dissipated but we will continue to watch the Atlantic over the next few days for additional development.
